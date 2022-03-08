Beach volleyball squads start training for Commonwealth Games qualifiers

Brackcidise Agala

Kenya Prisons player Brackcidise Agala stretches for the ball during the third Leg of the Kenya beach Tour at the New Big Tree in Mombasa county on February 27, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya Volleyball Federation deputy chairman Charles Nyaberi said they have full confidence in the playing unit and the technical bench.
  • “Only two pairs will make the cut in both genders. We really don’t know the countries that will be participating in the qualifiers, but hopefully by the weekend we will have the information. We are putting the final touches and teams are likely to leave for the host nation on March 20,” said Nyaberi.

Kenya men’s beach volleyball team coach Patrick Owino says they are open to switching pairs if necessary ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games qualifiers later this month in Accra, Ghana.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.