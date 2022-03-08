Beach volleyball squads start training for Commonwealth Games qualifiers

Kenya men’s beach volleyball team coach Patrick Owino says they are open to switching pairs if necessary ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games qualifiers later this month in Accra, Ghana.

The men’s and women’s provisional squads will start training Wednesday at the Azul Margerita hotel in Mombasa.

The men’s provisional squad of veterans James Mwaniki, Ibrahim Oduori, former national team captain Jairus Jepkosgei and Wilfred Kimutai were scheduled to leave for the coastal city Tuesday night to join Donald Mchete, who resides in Mombasa.

Kenya Prisons' Elphas Makuto will link up with the team on Thursday as he is away on official duty.

The women’s pair of Naomi Too and Veronica Adhiambo as well as Yvonne Wavinya, Phoscah Kasisi and Olympian Gaudencia Makokha were set to leave Nairobi also Wednesday.

Olympian Brackcidise Agala will join the team on Thursday due to personal commitments.

Owino said they have one goal to achieve at the qualifiers and therefore will use all the options to qualify for the Games.

“The pairing is not cast on stone. If we have to change partners then so be it because we are determined to make a difference at the qualifiers. But this will be guided by the outcome of the training sessions,” said Owino.

Too, who last played for the national team during the Africa Games in Morocco in 2019 where they won silver medal together with Makokha, said she will give her best to make a come-back to the national outfit.

“I will put my best foot forward in the training and see what happens. The stakes are high and the competition is healthy, but we will see how it goes,” offered Too, who has since been paired with the fast-rising Adhiambo.

Kenya Volleyball Federation deputy chairman Charles Nyaberi said they have full confidence in the playing unit and the technical bench.