‘Isikuti’ sounds excite Paris as Kenya House launched to showcase attractions

Special Correspondent in Paris

Akin to the fabled Pied Piper of Hamelin, Kenyan traditional dancers had locals and tourists alike on the streets of Paris in tow as the ‘isikuti’ rendition stole the entertainment attention just hours after Celine Dion’s showstopping act at Friday’s official opening ceremony of the 33rd Olympic Games.

Making her first public concert after a four-year, illness-enforced break, Canadian songstress Dion sang a rendition of Edith Piaf’s 1950 song ‘L’Hymne a l’amour’ on the balcony of a glittering Eiffel Tower to crown a spectacular opening ceremony on Friday night, the first ever held outside the Olympic stadium.

“@celinedion is a Canadian icon, an incredible talent, and she overcame a lot to be there tonight… Celine, it’s great to see you singing again,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted on X as accolades poured for the superstar who has been out since 2020 battling a rare neurological condition.

She took to the stage halfway up the 330-metre Eiffel Tower, one of the world’s most popular paid attractions tower named after Gustave Eiffel who was responsible for its construction from 1887 to 1889.

Other highlights of Friday’s opening ceremony – apart from the competing nations’ sail-past on the River Seine - were performances by heavy metal band Gojira, headless Marie Antoinettes, French-Malian singer and songwriter Aya Nakamura, Lady Gaga and Philippe Katerine.

French stage director Thomas Jolly was the architect-in-chief of the amazing party that drew over 320 spectators and which saw French sprints legend Marie-Jose Perec and judoka Teddy Riner light up the Olympic cauldron at 11.24pm local time before Dion’s memorable return.

Culture Principal Secretary Ummi Bashir joins dancers from the Bomas of Kenya at the launch of the Kenya House in Paris on July 27, 2024. PHOTO | ELIAS MAKORI

French and global sports stars, including France’s World Cup winning captain Zinedine Zidane, ex-NBA star Paul Parker, Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal, American tennis queen Serena Williams and multiple sprints champion Carl Lewis all played a role with the Olympic Torch.

Organisers yesterday said the cauldron will stay on the ground during the day and rise 60 metres in the air via hot-air balloon above the Tuileries gardens each night during the Olympics with up to 10,000 people allowed to pay and get close to the flames each day.

Dancers from the Bomas of Kenya perform on the streets of Paris to celebrate the launch of the Kenya House in Paris on July 27, 2024. PHOTO | ELIAS MAKORI

It is the first in Olympic history to light up without using fossil fuels, instead using water and electric light.

And as locals still marveled Friday’s opening ceremony’s splendour, the streets of Paris were on Saturday treated to the ‘Isikuti’ beat as dancers from the Bomas of Kenya gyrated through the town, braving a slight drizzle to celebrate the opening of Kenya House in the heart of the city.

Kenya’s unique heritage, vibrant culture, and investment potential is on full display at Kenya House - located close to the Hotel de Ville starting point for the men’s and women’s marathon races - for the visitors and sports fans attending the Paris Olympics.

Speaking during the official launch, Culture Arts and Heritage Principal Secretary Ummi Bashir said the Olympics presented an important platform for Kenya to strategically position and promote its prime strengths as a dynamic nation with much more to offer beyond sports.

Sports Principal Secretary Peter Tum tries out a treadmill that can be set to the pace of top Kenyan runners at the launch of the Kenya House in Paris on July 27, 2024. PHOTO | ELIAS MAKORI

“As we seek to showcase Kenya's brand to the world, it is integral that we display the full range of our country's facets, from the champions who are representing us during the games to our cultural heritage, unparalleled tourism attractions and thriving innovation and entrepreneurship scene spearheaded by young and gifted Kenyans,” said PS Bashir.

Hospitality houses during the Olympics act as central hubs for athletes, coaches, families, sponsors, and dignitaries from different countries for relaxing, connecting, and celebrating victories.

Dancers from the Bomas of Kenya perform on the streets of Paris to celebrate the launch of the Kenya House in Paris on July 27, 2024. PHOTO | ELIAS MAKORI

Sports Principal Secretary Peter Tum noted that Kenya House would be a one-stop shop aimed at compelling the millions of visitors to discover Kenya’s potential and also experience why Kenya is the home of champions.

“I take this opportunity to congratulate and thank our athletes who have always flown our flag high and put us on the global map. We want to ensure that we can harness the opportunity brought by the Olympics to make Kenya even better and attractive for visitors and even investors through the Kenya House. We are confident that the networks established here will transcend far beyond this sporting fortnight,” PS Tum said.

Among the attractions at Kenya House is the “Turkana boy” which has over the years made Kenya to be referred to as the Home of Human Origins”.

The Turkana Boy is the nearly complete skeleton of a youth who lived 1.5 to 1.6 million years ago and is the most complete early hominin skeleton ever found on earth.

Visitors are requested to visit the Kenya House to see the “Turkana Boy” firsthand.

Kenya Tourism Board chief executive officer June Chepkemei said that the board would leverage on the Olympics to grow visitor numbers.

Dancers from the Bomas of Kenya perform on the streets of Paris to celebrate the launch of the Kenya House in Paris on July 27, 2024. PHOTO | ELIAS MAKORI

“We are delighted to unveil Kenya House in Paris, a place where you can experience the magic of Kenya – the Home of Champions, a land teeming with talent, unlimited opportunities, and unforgettable experiences,” Chepkemei said.

“Dive into the rich tapestry of our human origins and celebrate the essence of Kenya. Join us in showcasing Magical Kenya at its finest!”

Kenya’s Ambassador to France, Betty Cherwon, said sport plays an integral role in her mission and that the Olympic Games will help the relations between Kenya and France.

The embassy has been instrumental in setting up of the Kenya House which is located at the Gallerie Joseph building on 5 rue Saint Merri, Paris.