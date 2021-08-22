Social media has changed the way Kenyans sell and buy mitumba

By  Brian Osweta

Journalist

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya received an average of Sh12 billion in import duty from the second-hand clothes trade in 2019.
  • Less than three per cent of private consumption in Kenya was spent on clothing and footwear, which translates to Sh4,150 per person yearly on mitumbas, new clothes and new footwear.

When Ms Grace Wambeere went to Gikomba market to look for baby clothes, she did not know that it would lead her to a booming online second-hand clothes (mitumba) business that exports to six African countries.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.