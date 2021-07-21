The dangers journalists, teachers face at work

By  Nicole Waweru

Journalist

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  •  Violence against teachers has been on the rise in Kenya since schools reopened last September following a six-month lockdown due to the Covid-19 crisis.
  • In the first six months of the Covid-19 pandemic, violence against journalists doubled compared to six months prior.
  • Article 19 East Africa recorded 51 violations against journalists in Kenya including arrests, threats and physical assaults during the Covid-19 pandemic, from May 2020 – April 2021. 


What do you think are the most dangerous jobs in Kenya?

More from Newsplex

All More from Newsplex

  1. Funding cuts threaten HIV/Aids treatment efforts  

  2. Five key moments in history that define Kenya-US ties 

  3. Covid-19 widens the gap between rich and poor

  1. No end in sight to wastage of public funds without rules to curb the vice

  2. It’s open season for cyber criminals

  3. Why it's vital to close the female leadership gap

  4. Graft, wastage and delays in funding dogged piloting of UHC, studies show

  1. Is Mutahi Ngunyi the Oracle of Kenyan politics?

  2. A growing number of Kenyans are going hungry as Covid takes its toll

  3. Kenya's best and highest earning podcasts

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.