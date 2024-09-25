Wrong priorities? 12 new airstrips coming up

The government has announced plans to build and upgrade 12 additional airstrips across the country in a move aimed at boosting domestic air travel and tourism.

Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir said his ministry has launched an initiative to construct new airstrips in districts that currently lack such infrastructure.

The CS said some of the notable projects include the Kerenga Airstrip in Kericho County and the recently reconstructed Matulo Airstrip in Bungoma County, which recently witnessed a successful test landing.

He said the government is also in the process of establishing an airstrip fund that will be used to develop and maintain airstrips across the country.

The CS said the fund will ensure continuous improvement and sustainability of airstrips to support local air traffic and cargo handling capacity.

He explained that the effort reflects the government's strategy to make air travel more accessible and efficient to support various sectors such as tourism, healthcare, trade and facilitate faster movement of people and goods across the country.

"The Ministry of Roads and Transport, particularly the State Department of Transport, has undertaken several initiatives to construct and upgrade airstrips in various districts. This is part of a broader effort to enhance connectivity, promote economic growth and improve access to emergency services," said Mr Chirchir.

The minister said about Sh785 million has been earmarked to upgrade seven specific airstrips to enable them to accommodate larger aircraft, thereby boosting domestic air travel and tourism.

These include Migori Airstrip in Migori, Lanet Airstrip in Nakuru, Kitale Airstrip in Trans Nzoia, Angama Airstrip in Narok County, Isiolo Airstrip in Isiolo County, Kabunde Airstrip in Homa Bay and Malindi Airstrip in Kilifi.

Mr Chirchir said the ministry, through its implementing agency, the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), is currently developing a policy on airstrip development, rehabilitation and maintenance.

The policy will provide a framework for preventive maintenance, corrective maintenance and reconstruction works, including the allocation of financial, human resources and technological applications in maintenance and repair activities.

It will also guide the respective coordination roles and responsibilities of the relevant functional areas.

"Air transport is a vital component of our national infrastructure; it contributes significantly to economic development, tourism and regional connectivity," he said.

The CS was responding to a question from Kirinyaga Senator James Murango on the government's plan to upgrade the Wang'uru Thiba airstrip in Mwea, Kirinyaga County, and policies to develop air transport in the country.

The MP said the airstrip is crucial for horticulture and miraa farmers, among others, to transport their produce.

Mr Chirchir explained that the airstrip is a cold-sea airfield that can handle aircraft with a capacity of 13 passengers, has two runways and was used during last year's national celebrations.

He said the upgrade of the facility to accommodate commercial flights was planned in three phases, with the first phase, which commenced in September 2021 and was in December of the same year completed by KAA at a cost of Sh49.9 million.

The works included site clearance, topsoil stripping, earthworks including excavation of the runway, drainage works and all works including felling of tall trees, relocation of Kenya Power Company (KPC) overhead lines on the final approach to the runway and preliminary items for mobilisation.

Second phase

He said the proposed second phase will involve cement stabilisation of the gravel base using some of these high-performance cement or supply and placement of asphalt concrete type on the runway and all associated works, including drainage works, construction of line drainage using invert block drainage with side slabs or stone pitching on the sides.

The third phase will involve the acquisition of an additional 9.5 hectares of land for the construction of the apron taxiway, car park, terminal building and offices.

It will also include the construction of the apron taxiway and the construction of the passenger terminal building, offices, car parks and associated drainage network.

"The upgrading and rehabilitation of this facility will depend on the allocation of funds.

“However, since we have already started the works, we as a ministry will pay attention and give priority to ensure that when the limited funds are distributed, we make the allocation and ensure that we complete this work," said CS Chirchir.