World Taekwondo revokes Putin's black belt over Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin (top) takes part in a judo training session. World Taekwondo, which governs international federations for the sport, revoked his honorary black belt.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had his honorary black belt in taekwondo revoked by the sport's international governing body on Tuesday, over his country's invasion of Ukraine.

