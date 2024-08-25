Who is Pavel Durov, CEO of messaging app Telegram?

Pavel Durov, billionaire founder and CEO of the Telegram messaging app, was arrested at the Bourget airport outside Paris on Saturday evening, TF1 TV and BFM TV said, citing unidentified sources.

TF1 and BFM both said the investigation was focused on a lack of moderators on Telegram, and that police considered that this situation allowed criminal activity to go on undeterred on the messaging app.

Telegram did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The French Interior Ministry and police had no comment. Russia, which has in the past tried to ban Telegram, said it was taking steps to "clarify" Durov's situation.





What is known about Durov and Telegram: