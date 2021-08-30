US carries out air strike to stop car bomb in Kabul

Kabul Afghanistan

Taliban Fateh fighters, a "special forces" unit, stand guard on a street in Kabul on August 29, 2021. The US said it destroyed an explosive-laden vehicle with an air strike in Kabul on August 29, 2021.

Photo credit: Aamir Qureshi | AFP

By  AFP

Kabul

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.