UN opens emergency Security Council meeting on Ukraine

An emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on the Ukraine crisis, in New York, February 21, 2022.  The United Nations is holding an emergency Security Council meeting on the Ukraine crisis, after Russia recognized two breakaway regions there and ordered its military to act as peacekeepers.

By  AFP

The United Nations opened an emergency Security Council meeting on the deepening Ukraine crisis on Monday, after Russia recognized two breakaway regions there and ordered troops to be deployed as peacekeepers.

