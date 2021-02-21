UN condemns Myanmar junta after two killed in anti-coup unrest

Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing

Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, who turned 20 last Thursday, and who has since become a potent symbol of the campaign against military rule in Myanmar. She died from a gunshot wound in the head sustained on February 9, during a demonstration against the military coup.

Photo credit: Courtesy | family handout | AFP

By  AFP

Yangon

