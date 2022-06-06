UK PM Johnson to face confidence vote after string of scandals

London

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a Conservative Party confidence vote on his leadership Monday after 54 of his Tory MPs triggered a contest following a string of scandals.

"The threshold of 15 per cent of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded," Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbench MPs, said.

"In accordance with the rules, a ballot will be held between 1800 and 2000 (1700 and 1900 GMT) today," he added.

A Conservative Party confidence vote in Mr Johnson is a chance "to draw a line and move on", a Downing Street spokesperson said.