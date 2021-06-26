UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock resigns after Covid breach

 Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock. He has resigned.
 

Photo credit: Matt Dunham | AFP

By  AFP

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock resigned on Saturday following revelations he broke government coronavirus restrictions during an affair with a close aide, with former finance minister Sajid Javid taking up the role.

