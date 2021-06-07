Trial of Myanmar's Suu Kyi to begin next week

Aung San Suu Kyi

Ousted Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Photo credit: Koen Van Weel | ANP | AFP

By  AFP

The trial of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi will begin next week, her lawyer told AFP Monday, with the Nobel laureate facing an eclectic raft of charges, from possessing unlicensed walkie-talkies to flouting coronavirus restrictions during last year's election campaign.

