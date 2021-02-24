Texas power board members resign over mass outages

Texas

An aerial view from a drone shows electrical lines running through a neighborhood on February 19, 2021 in Austin, Texas.

Photo credit: Joe Raedle | Getty Images | AFP

By  AFP

Four board members of Texas' power grid operator announced their resignation Tuesday after millions of state residents were left without power during days of unprecedentedly frigid temperatures.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Autopsy reveals how Caroline Wanjiku was killed

  2. Confusion at the EAC over next Secretary-General

  3. China faces questions on labour used in solar panel production

  4. Lawyers sues IEBC over BBI signatures

  5. Kenya records 713 Covid-19 recoveries

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.