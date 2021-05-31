Tarzan actor Joe Lara among 7 presumed dead in US plane crash

Tarzan actor Joe Lara

Tarzan actor Joe Lara, who, together with his diet guru wife, are presumed dead after a plane they were travelling in crashed in a lake near the US city of Nashville, authorities said on May 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Winter | Getty Images North America | AFP

By  AFP

Washington

Related

More from News

  1. Kenya warns diplomats misusing flights to Somalia

  2. Rebels massacre 57 in eastern DRC attack

  3. Kenya, Burundi vow to remove trade barriers

  4. Tax cigarette makers more, lobbies say on World No Tobacco Day

  5. Qatar charges Kenyan activist Malcolm Bidali

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.