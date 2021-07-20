Rockets land near Afghan president’s house during Idd prayers

Kabul

A man offers prayers on a sidewalk in Kabul on July 18, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

At least three rockets landed Tuesday in the Afghan capital ahead of a speech by President Ashraf Ghani marking the start of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, the interior ministry said.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. 'Hotel Rwanda' activist's daughter hits out at State

  2. India's Covid deaths 10 times higher than reported: study

  3. PRIME Raila, Ruto spar over Coast vote

  4. PRIME Key varsity reforms open fresh Magoha-Kiama battlefront

  5. Why Uganda is sending more officials than athletes to Tokyo

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.