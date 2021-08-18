R. Kelly sex crimes trial begins in New York

R Kelly trial

American singer R Kelly. 

Photo credit: Scott Olson | Getty Images | AFP

By  AFP

R. Kelly is a "predator" who used his fame to groom minors for sex, prosecutors told a New York court as the disgraced R&B superstar's much-anticipated trial got underway Wednesday.

