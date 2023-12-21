Netanyahu rules out Gaza ceasefire before 'elimination' of Hamas

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday there will be no ceasefire in Gaza until the "elimination" of Hamas, which is at war with Israeli forces in the Palestinian territory.

"We won't stop fighting until we've achieved all the objectives we've set ourselves: the elimination of Hamas, the release of our hostages and the end of the threat from Gaza," Netanyahu said in a statement.

His remarks came after Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh travelled to Cairo on Wednesday for talks with Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel to discuss a possible truce in Gaza.

The UN Security Council was also set to vote later Wednesday on a resolution calling for a pause in the conflict, diplomatic sources told AFP, after two previous votes were delayed as members wrangled over wording.

Netanyahu, however, said Israeli forces were attacking Hamas militants "everywhere" in Gaza.

"Anyone who thinks we will stop is not connected to reality ... We are attacking Hamas with fire - an inferno," he said.