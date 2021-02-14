Myanmar junta warns public not to hide fugitive protesters

Myanmar

Activists take part in a protest against the Myanmar military coup in Tokyo on February 14, 2021. Myanmar's new military regime has warned the public not to hide fugitive political activists.

Photo credit: Charly Triballeau | AFP

By  AFP

Yangon

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Kituyi: Why I want to be your president

  2. Female cut: State leaving nothing to chance

  3. Myanmar junta warns public not to hide activists

  4. UhuRuto: End of civility

  5. Most Kenyan men not using condoms well or consistently

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.