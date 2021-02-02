Myanmar army pledges elections, power transfer following coup

Myanmar's army said on February 1, 2021 that it will hold fresh elections and hand power to the winning party once a year-long state of emergency has elapsed, hours after carrying out a coup.

Myanmar's army said Monday it will hold fresh elections and hand power to the winning party once a year-long state of emergency has elapsed, hours after carrying out a coup.

"We will perform real multi-party democracy... with complete balance and fairness," a statement on the army's official Facebook page said.

The military claims last year's election, which saw Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy win in a landslide, was riddled with massive voter fraud.

Unable to accept the result, the army staged a coup early Monday.

Suu Kyi detained

The statement was issued hours after the army took power, detaining de facto leader Suu Kyi, declaring a state of emergency and appointing ex-general Myint Swe as acting president.

It said that power will be transferred to the winning party after "holding a free and fair general election and the emergency provisions period is complete."

According to Myanmar's constitution — scripted by the army — a nationwide state of emergency can be declared for up to a year. 

But given the coup and the army's near-total control of the country, that timeframe is within their power to change. 

