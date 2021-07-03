More churches up in flames in Canada as outrage against Catholic Church grows

Canada churches

Flags mark the spot where the remains of over 750 children were buried on the site of the former Marieval Indian Residential School in Cowessess first Nation, Saskatchewan.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • In less than two weeks, seven churches have burned following the discovery of over 1,000 unmarked graves on the land of former boarding schools for Indigenous assimilation.
  • The term “cultural genocide” has been used to describe the treatment of Indigenous children from the 1880s to the 1990s throughout Canada.
  • Over 110 years, roughly 150,000 Indigenous children were sent to boarding schools to be stripped of their language and culture, facing horrific emotional, physical and sexual abuse in the process, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission reports.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday denounced a wave of vandalism across Canada that saw churches damaged and statues of monarchs splashed with red paint and torn down.

Related

More from News

  1. South African court ‘saves’ Zuma from jail

  2. Egerton University to set up call centre to boost food security

  3. EACC: Most leaders fail integrity test

  4. EACC denies raiding Khaminwa's office

    Dr John Khaminwa

  5. Somalia presidential contest shapes up as election date fixed

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.