Joe Biden hits golf course for first time in presidency

US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden leaves his cart after a round of golf at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware, on April 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Jim Watson | AFP

By  AFP

Wilmington,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. 13-year-old attains top grades from hospital ward

  2. PRIME Why Raila is the man to watch in 2022

  3. PRIME Poll: Kenya headed in the wrong direction 

  4. Key to conclusion of Jennifer Wambua murder probe

  5. Cuban party electing new leaders amid generational shift

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.