Jerusalem terror attack victim dies after 22 years in coma

An Israeli woman wounded in a 2001 attack was buried on Thursday after spending more than two decades in a coma, according to footage broadcast on state television.

Hanna Nachenberg, who died on Wednesday, was 31 when a Palestinian suicide bomber targeted a pizzeria in central Jerusalem in August 2001, killing 15 people including eight children.

More than 120 people, including American-born Nachenberg, were wounded in the attack, one of the deadliest during the second Palestinian intifada or uprising.

Nachenberg's then three-year-old daughter was unharmed in the attack that was later claimed by the Islamic Jihad militant group.

Speaking to Israeli website Ynet, Nachenberg's father Yitzhak confirmed that she never regained consciousness and died after having being hospitalised for the past three weeks in Tel Aviv.

"Our daughter died after 22 years of heroism," he said.

Jordan in 2017 refused to extradite one of its nationals, Ahlam al-Tamimi, to the United States over her involvement in the attack, which killed two Americans.