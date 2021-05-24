Jack Ma to step down as president of his business school: FT

Jack Ma

Jack Ma, the millionaire founder of Chinese internet behemoth Alibaba.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, founder of ecommerce giant Aibaba, is going to step down as president of the elite business school he founded after having been caught in a Beijing clampdown on tech titans, the Financial Times reported Monday.

