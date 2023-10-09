Israel defence minister orders 'complete siege' on Gaza

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant Monday ordered a "complete siege" on the Gaza Strip as the military pounded the Palestinian enclave with air strikes.

"We are putting a complete siege on Gaza... No electricity, no food, no water, no gas -- it's all closed," Gallant said in a video statement, referring to the crowded enclave home to 2.3 people.

At the same time, Israel's army declared on Monday that its forces were in "control of communities" in its southern territory near Gaza, two days after Hamas militants launched a surprise attack there.

"We are in control of the communities," military spokesman Daniel Hagari told journalists, adding however that there still might be "terrorists" in the area.

"We have fully evacuated 15 communities out of the 24 that are adjacent to the border."

Hagari said Israeli forces were expected to complete the evacuation "within the next 24 hours".

There were "4,400 launches at Israel," Hagari said, referring to the barrage of rockets that Hamas has fired into Israel since launching the assault at dawn on Saturday.

Hagari said 300,000 army reservists had been called up.

At least 700 people have been killed in Israel after hundreds of Hamas militants stormed across the Gaza border.