ISIS leader killed in Syria raid, says US

Islamic State fighters inspect vehicles. A US official said Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, the leader of ISIS, blew himself up during the raid.

Photo credit: File | AlBaraka News

By  AFP

US special forces carried out a brazen nighttime airborne raid in northwestern Syria during which the head of the Islamic State group was "taken off the battlefield", US President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

