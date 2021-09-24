Indian man accused of attempted rape to wash women's clothes for six months

A clothes line. Lalan Kumar, 20, will have to buy detergent and other items needed to provide six months of free laundry services to about 2,000 women in the village of Majhor.

By  AFP

An Indian man accused of attempted rape has been given bail on condition that he wash and iron the clothes of all women in his village for six months.

