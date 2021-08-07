India approves J&J's single-shot Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use

A health worker inoculates a woman with a jab of Covishield's Covid-19 Coronavirus vaccine at a club in Siliguri on June 21, 2021 after India opened up free vaccinations to all adults in an attempt to bolster its inoculation drive. 

Photo credit: Diptendu Dutta | AFP

By  AFP

India gave emergency approval to Johnson and Johnson's single-shot coronavirus vaccine Saturday to ramp up its flailing immunisation campaign as fears grow of a new wave of infections.

