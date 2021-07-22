Harvey Weinstein denies 11 Los Angeles sex assault charges

Harvey Weinstein

US film producer Harvey Weinstein.

Photo credit: File | AFP

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty in a courtroom in Los Angeles on Wednesday to all 11 charges of rape and sexual assault against five women in California hotel rooms.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Secrets of OKA dossier

  2. Rwanda tapped phones of Ugandan officials — report

  3. Ouattara, Gbagbo to meet at State House

  4. Bring it on, Ruto tells 2022 rivals

  5. Jailed Zuma to attend brother's funeral

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.