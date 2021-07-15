Haitian police: president's assassination planned in Dominican Republic

Haitian President Jovenel Moise assassination

Haitian President Jovenel Moise, who was assassinated at his home on Wednesday. 

By  AFP

The assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moise by a group of armed mercenaries was planned in the Dominican Republic, according to Haiti's police chief.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. UDA claims Jubilee threatened its agents in Kiambaa

  2. Raila courts Nyanza governors ahead of regional meeting

  3. Kenya’s Covid positivity rate rises to 11.1pc

  4. Somalia ex-minister’s presidential quest tests rigid patriarchy

  5. Haitian police: president's assassination planned in Dominican Republic

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.