Two of slain Haiti leader's top guards ignore prosecutor's summons

Haiti

Members of the Haitian police and forensics look for evidence outside the presidential residence in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Two senior security officials who had been responsible for protecting Haiti's assassinated president Jovenel Moise failed to answer a summons issued by the Port-au-Prince prosecutor's office, which is leading the investigation, a judicial source said Wednesday. 

