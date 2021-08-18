George Bush voices 'deep sadness' over Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

Taliban

A Taliban militant at Langar near Kandahar on October 31, 2001.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

Former US president George W. Bush said he has been watching the Taliban's lightning takeover of Kabul "with deep sadness" and has urged Washington to speed up evacuations from Afghanistan.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.