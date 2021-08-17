Hundreds of Afghans pack US military plane in desperate effort to flee

Afghan passengers

Afghan passengers sit as they wait to leave the Kabul airport in Kabul on August 16, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

A photo shows more than 600 Afghans -- women, men, children and the elderly -- sitting packed on the floor of a cavernous US military plane, part of a dramatic airlift hours after Kabul fell to the Taliban.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.