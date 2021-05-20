Gaza strike kills disabled Palestinian man, wife and child

Gaza strip

A ball of fire erupts from a building in Gaza City's Rimal residential district on May 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Bashar Taleb | AFP

By  AFP

Disabled Palestinian Eyad Saleha, 33, was waiting for lunch Wednesday when a missile fell on his family home in Gaza, killing him, his pregnant wife and their three-year-old daughter, his brother and authorities said. 

