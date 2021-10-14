Father arrested in case of US toddler who shot mom dead on Zoom

zoom

The boy's mother was shot in their home on August 11 with a single bullet, while in the middle of a Zoom meeting.

Photo credit: File

By  AFP

The father of a two-year-old child who fatally shot his mother in the head while she was on a Zoom meeting, has been arrested in Florida for failing to keep the gun out of the toddler's reach.

