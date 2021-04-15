Canadian MP accidentally appears naked while attending Parliament via Zoom

Zoom

The pandemic has meant many Canadian MPs participate in sessions via video conference instead of in person.


Photo credit: File | Afp

By  AFP

A Canadian lawmaker left red-cheeked after appearing stark naked on a House of Commons Zoom conference call has apologized to his colleagues.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME The nine lives of Chebukati

  2. Nation Media Group bags two awards at the ‘Oscars of Design’

  3. Law change advocates race against time to beat deadlines

  4. Separating facts from fiction on the BBI proposals

  5. Reopening of BBI report splits Raila’s legal team

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.