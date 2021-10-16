Fatal stabbing of UK MP declared terrorist incident 

David Amess

A photograph of Conservative British lawmaker David Amess, who was fatally stabbed, is pictured prior to a service at Saint Peter's Catholic Parish of Eastwood in Leigh-on-Sea in southeast England on October 15, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

The fatal stabbing of British MP David Amess was a terrorist incident, police said Saturday, at they investigated the second killing of a UK politician while meeting voters since 2016.

