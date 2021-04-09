Crash pilot lives to tell tale of 38 days lost in the forest

Brazilian pilot Antonio Sena

Brazilian pilot Antonio Sena after being rescued in Santarem, Para State, north of Brazil, on March 6, 2021.  

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Antonio Sena was flying a single-prop Cessna 210 over the Brazilian Amazon when the engine suddenly stopped, leaving him minutes to find a spot in the jungle to crash-land.

