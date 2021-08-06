CNN fires three employees for coming to work unvaccinated: US media

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

In this file photo taken on July 12, 2021, a view of vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 are seen at a vaccination center in Santiago. 

Photo credit: Javier Torres | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The network had been relying on an honour system that required workers to be jabbed but did not demand they show proof.

Washington,

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.