WHO wants moratorium on Covid vaccine booster shots

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus who has urged the countries and companies controlling the supply of Covid vaccine doses to change course immediately and prioritise less wealthy states.

Photo credit: Christopher Black | WHO | AFP

By  AFP

Geneva

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.