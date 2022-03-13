Lock down as China fights worst virus outbreak in two years

China Covid-19 surge

Residents queue to undergo nucleic acid tests for Covid-19 in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province on March 11, 2022. Millions of people across China endured lockdowns on Sunday as Covid-19 cases doubled to nearly 3,400.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Beijing

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.