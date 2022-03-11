China's biggest covid surge in two years brings new measures, anxiety

Covid Surge in China

A hospital staff member administers an Antigen Test Kit (ATK) test. China reported its highest daily total of cCovid-19 cases in two years as authorities stepped up targeted lockdowns. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

China reported its highest daily total of coronavirus cases in two years on Friday as authorities in Shanghai and other major cities stepped up targeted lockdowns and testing to halt the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

