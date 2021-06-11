China passes anti-foreign sanctions law

Chinese protesters

Protesters hold the portraits of China's President Xi Jinping (C) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) among their messages during a massive rally to rail against the United States imposing restrictions on economic and security assistance over the conflict in the Tigray region at Addis Ababa soccer stadium in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on May 30, 2021. 


Photo credit: Amanuel Sileshi | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • China has long complained about US sanctions and trade restrictions affecting Chinese companies, calling it an extraterritorial application of US law.

China on Thursday passed a new law to counter foreign sanctions, as it looks to build its defences against rising US and EU pressure over trade and human rights.

