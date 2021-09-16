China fully vaccinates more than 1 billion people

Covid-19 vaccine

This photo taken on June 3, 2021 shows a resident receiving a Sinovac Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine in Rongan, in China's southern Guangxi region. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

China has fully vaccinated more than one billion people against the coronavirus -- 71 percent of its population -- official figures showed Thursday.

