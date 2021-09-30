Britney Spears' father removed as her guardian

Britney Spears, who soared to stardom as a teen idol.

Photo credit: File

By  AFP

Britney Spears' father was removed from his controversial role as his daughter's guardian on Wednesday by a Los Angeles judge, ending a long and bitter legal battle by the pop princess.

