'I quit!' says Britney Spears in new, furious Instagram post

Britney Spears

In this file photo, a fan holds a poster of Britney with her mouth taped shut as supporters gather outside the Los Angeles County Courthouse in Los Angeles on July 14, 2021, during a scheduled hearing in the Britney Spears guardianship case.

Photo credit: Robyn Beck | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • For weeks, the pop superstar has been pleading with a judge in Los Angeles to free her from the years-long conservatorship largely governed by her father, Jamie, ramping up worldwide interest in her case.

Los Angeles,

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. 'I quit!' says Britney Spears in new, furious Instagram post

  2. PRIME How we shed off the kilos

  3. How to make a lasting impact in the world

  4. Staffroom Diary: Why I’ll soon be rejoining Apostle Elkana’s church

  5. Someone should study traffic jams in Kenya for their PhD thesis

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.