Boris Johnson to resign as PM today: UK media

Boris Johnson is set to resign today as British PM following mass resignations from his scandal-hit government: UK media.

Sky News reports: "Boris Johnson will today resign as prime minister as he finally bows to the pressure of swathes of government resignations."

It adds: "Mr Johnson has spoken to Tory 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady and agreed to stand down, with a new Tory leader set to be in place by the party conference in October, a No 10 source said."

BBC reports: "Boris Johnson will resign as Conservative leader today - he will continue as Prime Minister until the autumn."

It adds: "A Conservative leadership race will take place this summer and a new Prime Minister will be in place in time for the Tory party conference in October."