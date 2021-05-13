Biden speaks to Netanyahu, hopes Israel violence to end soon

US Israel

Joe Biden and Benjamin Netanyahu during a past event.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

US President Joe Biden said Wednesday that Israel has a right to defend itself but after speaking with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he hopes violent clashes with Palestinians will end quickly.

