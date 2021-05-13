Hamas says several top commanders killed in Israeli strikes

Gaza

Smoke and fire rise above buildings in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, during an Israeli air strike, on May 12, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Islamist group Hamas said several of its top commanders were killed in Israeli strikes on Wednesday, including its military chief in Gaza City, Bassem Issa.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Court revokes nomination of Dorothy Jemator to IEBC panel

  2. Covid-19: Kenya records 334 new cases, 18 deaths

  3. DRC President brushes off criticism over generals

  4. Ugandan court bans exams on Muslim holidays

  5. Uhuru, UK PM Johnson in virtual meeting

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.