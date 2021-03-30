AstraZeneca Covid shots not recommended for under 55s in Canada

AstraZeneca vaccine

Canada has suspended the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for people under age 55 following concerns it might be linked to rare blood clots.

Photo credit: Nikolay Doychinov | AFP

By  AFP

Canadian experts on Monday recommended halting the use of AstraZeneca Covid-19 shots for people aged under 55, after a small but rising number of patients abroad suffered blood clots.

